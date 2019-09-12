Aryan Khan’s Uncanny Resemblance To Shah Rukh Khan In THIS Latest Picture Takes The Internet By Storm!

Star kids are always under the social media radar, and when they’re associated to a Bollywood superstar like Shah Rukh Khan, a storm is inevitable. Same is the case with siblings Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and the little AbRam whose day to day activities are also making headlines. Recently, Aryan shared a picture, and fans can’t help but notice his uncanny resemblance to SRK’s look from his film, Don.

Today morning, Aryan took to his Instagram and shared a picture where he could be seen sitting on a chair in a room with little sunshine. He wore a black sweatshirt and paired it with beige tracks and sneakers. The highlight of his look remained to be those red gladiators and the serious facial expression behind, and the combination of it all along with his hairstyle made fans wonder if it was Shah Rukh Khan instead! For a minute, we were left in doubts too!

The image currently has over 1,00,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.

Check out some of the user comments below:

saiyara.b: Legit thought it was Shahrukh. Ugh why is he so hot❤

justneeeli: hotter than yo daddy

exotic_rambler: Junior SRK

meila__putri: Like father

Recently, one of Aryan’s photograph with a girl that emerged online went viral.

In one of the photographs, Aryan can be seen dancing with this particular girl, while in the other, the two can be seen hugging as they pose for the camera.

Aryan has impressed all with his Hindi dubbing for Disney’s The Lion King, where he lent his voice for the character Simba.

Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991. They welcomed their son, Aryan in 1997 and daughter Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they became parents of a third child, AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

