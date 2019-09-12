Salman Khan To Be A Part Of Chiranjeevi Starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s Promotions?

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy happens to be in talks all over. The magnum opus has been in news ever since it went on floors.

The teaser of the film which released last month has been very well appreciated by the audience. And now the cine-goers are eagerly waiting for the film’s trailer release.

Meanwhile, there’s a buzz that Salman Khan will be attending the promotional event of the upcoming biggie.

Reportedly, Telugu star Ram Charan, who also happens to be the film’s producer, has approached Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for a promotional event, especially for the film’s Hindi version.

A tweet by a fan on Twitter recently read as saying, “Big News:- #RamCharan planned a big promotional event for #Syeraa Hindi version. @BeingSalmanKhan chief guest for this event Further details will be out very soon Stay tuned…. #SyeRaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaaOnOct2nd.”

It’s very well known that Salman and Ram’s dad Chiranjeevi share a great bond. They have been good friends for years and also have immense respect for each other’s work.

The Dabangg actor had stated in earlier interviews a couple of years back that he is a big admirer of Chiranjeevi and his work, and respects the veteran actor for simplicity and honesty.

Though there is nothing confirmed yet and an official confirmation about whether or not Salman will be promoting the film is yet to be made.

Talking about the Chiranjeevi starrer, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati among others.

Sye Raa Narasimha is slated to hit big screens on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

The film is been directed by Surender Reddy and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!