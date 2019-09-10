Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Nayanthara Was Paid THIS Whopping Amount In The Chiranjeevi Starrer?

Filmmaker Surender Reddy’s directorial venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is in news all over for all right reasons. The periodic film which is termed as one of the biggest releases of the year is based on the life of a freedom fighter from Rayalaseema Uyyalawada Narsimha Reddy an unsung hero from Kurnool.

The latest news related to the film, if reports are to be believed, the film’s leading lady Nayanthara was paid a whopping 5 Crore by the makers of the magnum opus for her act in the period venture.

Though one didn’t get to see much of the actress in the teaser, she has a powerful role in the film, as she will be seen playing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s wife and one will also get to see her perform action sequences for which she took training from action choreographers for months.

Following the character’s demand and her popularity, the makers felt that no one else suited the role of leading lady in the film more than Nayanthara.

Apart from Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty along with others.

The Chiranjeevi starrer will hit big screens on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

So far the posters and the teaser of the film has been very much liked by the cinema-goers.

