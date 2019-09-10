Janhvi Kapoor’s Post For Khushi Kapoor As She Jets Off For Further Studies Will Melt Your Heart!

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most adorable siblings in the industry. Whenever they post their clicks and selfies on Instagram or paparazzi captures them together, the pictures go instantly viral.

Amidst the rumours of making a Bollywood debut, Khushi Kapoor recently travelled to New York for further studies. Khushi along with dad Boney Kapoor was spotted at the airport as he accompanied her.

Now Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a lovely post wishing good luck to her sister. Janhvi posted a beautiful picture of both of them and captioned it, “Fur is faux but our love isn’t 💕 #prayingfornyc”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena Biopic alongside Pankaj Kapoor. First look posters of the film were released recently and were received well. Apart from this, she’ll also be seen in films like Rooh Afza, Dostana 2 and Takht.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!