Here’s Why Sakshi Tanwar Was Left Trembling Because Of Ekta Kapoor!

Ekta Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar have a long standing association for as long as 19 year’s and the duo is all set to reunite for Alt Balaji and ZEE 5’s series ‘Mission Over Mars’ aka M.O.M that features Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh in lead roles.

While producer Sakshi Tanwar’s temper is legendary in the industry; in a recent interview with Film Companion, Sakshi Tanwar said that EKta’s temper has considerably reduced to what it was earlier. Speaking about her relation with Ekta, the Dangal actress said, “Earlier our relationship was more professional, we would only meet once or twice on the set, and we were all very scared of her. If ‘Ekta’ is flashing on your mobile matlab daant padegi.”

On further prodding the actress said she gets a scolding even now. “A few months back, she saw a scene and she was very unhappy with it and she called and she said ‘yeh kya kiya hai?’ I was so scared like I was literally trembling and I thought to myself ki bhai barbaad ho gaye. And when I suggested reshooting the scene she said ‘no let it go like this only. Let people see what you have done.’”

However, Sakshi was also quick to admit that Ekta has learned to tame her temper. “Now she’s more calm. She understands the pressures that everyone goes through. Both professionally and personally she has grown into this beautiful mommy Ekta.”

M.O.M is a fictionalized version of the story of the lives of women involved in ISRO’s Mars Mission and the series comes days after Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, which too revolved around the same lines!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!