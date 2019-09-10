Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy & Their Team Head To Goa & We Are Totally Jealous!

Nach Baliye 9: Being a part of a high-energy dance reality show for a non-dancer could get quite hectic and depleting. With 8 to 9 hours of rehearsals per day, multiple bruises, learning new dance forms in a span of a few days, performance pressure and votings can all get quite distressing for contestants.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, who are currently participating in Nach Baliye 9 have been pushing themselves each week with their acts. From fighting jaundice, performing on ice, trying their hands on pole dance the couple has left no stone unturned to give their absolute best on stage. The duo has gone beyond being just contestants on the show and had organized contests for their fans to be a part of their journey and now they plan to take their choreography team to Goa for a location and mood change owing to the hectic schedule of the celebrity dance reality show.

The team (Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Anuradha Iyengar, Parvati Dhame, Ajinkya Kalokhe, and Akshay Patil) that have become like family in the last two months plan to unwind themselves in Goa. However, the three day trip to Goa won’t be all fun and games as the team has bigger intentions to rehearse and come back with a bang with their moods lifted and minds relaxed. Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram stories to share details of the trip saying, “We’ve been so exhausted, we’ve been rehearsing for 8-9 hours a day. So this week we are doing something really cool, just for a little location switch and just to try coming back with a bang, we have decided to go to Goa for 3 days with our team. We are taking our team to Goa and we are going to rehearse there and hopefully, we are going to prepare a great performance. I think a little mood change in a reality show like this really helps. We are really excited, I am going to share as many pictures and videos as I can from Goa.”

It’s rightly said that ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy!’. We wish the couple a happy journey and we look forward to all the exciting pictures and videos from the trip.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!