Chhichhore Box Office Day 6: Continues To Rock The Show, Is Excellent On Wednesday

Chhichhore is defying all predictions and is continuing to rock the show. The film was excellent on Wednesday as well with 7.20 crores coming in. This is superb since Monday was 7.32 crores and here the film is collecting almost the same on its sixth day and that too after a partial holiday.

The Nitesh Tiwari directed film has now crossed 60 crores mark with ease and currently stands at 61.33 crores. This is quite good as now the film would be actually on the right side of the 65 crores mark before the close of week and get really close to 70 crores total.

From here, entry into the 100 Crore Club would be a breeze for the Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer. For producer Sajid Nadiadwala, this is going to be a back to back century after Super 30. The trending has been excellent so far and one waits to see whether the film actually ends up giving competition to the Hrithik Roshan starrer as well in the final run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

