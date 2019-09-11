Chhichhore Box Office: Records 2nd Best Tuesday Of 2019; Check Out Top 10

Chhichhore had a very good weekend at the box office but it’s trending even better in weekdays. The film on Monday earned better than Friday and on Tuesday it jumped further.

There was a partial holiday of Muharram which helped the film pick up and it ended up earning 10.05 crores taking the total business to 54.13 crores.

While Chhichhore is heading towards achieving the 100 crores mark at the box office, it has recorded one of the best Tuesdays of this year. Yes, Chhichhore has recorded 2nd best Tuesday of 2019 as it’s only behind Kabir Singh which enjoyed a phenomenal word of mouth this year. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer film had a Tuesday of 16.53 crores.

Have a look at the Top 10 Tuesdays of 2019

Kabir Singh 16.53 crores

Chhichhore 10.05 crores

URI 9.57 crores

Saaho (Hindi) 9.10 crores

Total Dhamaal 8.75 crores

Bharat 8.30 crores

Gully Boy 8.05 crores

Mission Mangal 7.92 crores

Kesari 7.17 crores

Super 30 6.39 crores

Talking about the response Chhichhore has received at the box office, director Nitesh Tiwari recently said, “We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that’s enough for us. I don’t think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience’s love and support for this film for a longer period.”

