Dabangg 3 LEAKED Still: Salman Khan’s Bike Picture Hints At Mind-Blowing Action Sequence!

Salman Khan fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what new will Salman brings in the third part of the Dabangg franchise. And let us tell you that you won’t be disappointed with the results. How are we so sure? Well, a still from the sets of Dabangg 3 has surfaced online and we think that there is going to be some very high-octane action scenes in the film.

Talking about the picture, we can see Salman aka Chulbul Pandey riding a red-colored ATV quad bike. Salman can be seen carrying his signature look as he dons the police uniform and dark sunglasses for the shoot. The intense expressions and the bike make us wonder what this scene will be like.

Salman and the team of Dabangg 3 also dropped the motion poster of the film today. In it, we can see Salman Khan walking fervently forward as the camera pans towards him from the bottom. Salman says, “Swagat Toh Karo Humara!” and we are sure the fans are ready to welcome him with a bang. Salman’s fans have been raving about the motion poster even since it surfaced online and they even celebrated the completion of 9 years of Dabangg recently.

Also starring Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and Arbaaz Khan, the film is helmed by Prabhudheva. Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who is marking her Bollywood debut with this film, will essay Salman’s love interest from his younger days in the film. the cast and crew of the film have shot the film in Maheshwar, Pune, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.

The film will release in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Dabangg 3 is slated for December 20 release.

