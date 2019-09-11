Dostana 2: No More Pretending! Kartik Aaryan To Play A Gay In The Sequel

Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and the debutant Lakshya will witness the trio reprising John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra’s roles but this time it’s only going to be at a much bigger scale. The latest about the sequel is that there will be no more pretending and Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya will be seen essaying homosexual characters.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that the scenario in the sequel is going to be different than that of Abhishek & John’s where they were only pretending to be a gay couple in order to stay in a rented apartment. “In Dostana, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were only pretending to be gay. In Dostana 2, Kartik and debutant Lakshya play gay character,” revealed a source close to the development.

This will be another movie post Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan which will contribute to revolutionizing the Indian cinema and normalizing homosexuality. Way to go!

Karan Johar recently announced the new addition to the Dostana 2 family on Twitter with a photograph of Lakshya.

“Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! Lakshya will be making his debut with us in ‘Dostana 2‘ and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings,” Karan tweeted.

Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2008 film Dostana which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

The story revolved around two men who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl.

Other details related to Dostana 2 are still under wraps.

