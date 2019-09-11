Tanushree Dutta On Aamir Khan’s Decision Of Re-Starring In Mogul: “Why Only Creepy Men Get Compassion?”

It was just a couple of days ago when Aamir Khan with a never-done-before thing, decided to reverse his decision of starring in Mogul. Tanushree Dutta, who in a way initiated the whole #MeToo movement in India, has reacted on Aamir’s decision.

Aamir Khan, on Monday, clarified his stance saying the postponing of the film really troubled him and wife Kiran Rao. He also said asked the question that what if Subash Kapoor is innocent?

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he quoted, “Subsequently, Mr Kapoor was removed from the film. T-series terminated his contract. Then, we heard that Mr Kapoor was also dropped from some other projects which were in the development stage, which were in the pipeline. Subsequently, we heard that whatever steps he was taking to put together a film didn’t go through, because nobody wanted to work with him.”

He also added, “That really troubled us because we felt that our action had inadvertently cost a person – who is yet to be tried in a court of law – to lose his livelihood. And for how long? Is it for one year? Or ten years? We don’t know. What if he is innocent. We were very troubled. Laws of natural justice consider a person innocent until he or she is proven guilty. But until such time that the courts reach a conclusion, is it that he or she should not be allowed to work? Is he to just sit at home? Not to earn for himself?”.

But, now Tanushree Dutta, speaking to Mid-Day said, “How come nobody in Bollywood has sleepless nights when a woman becomes a victim of abuse and is not able to work due to the trauma and ostracisation… If he has agreed to hire this guy, why not hire the woman who suffered the consequences of his actions? Why do only the creepy men of Bollywood get compassion? Let the girls also see some of that saintly do-goodery.”

“Compassion should be universal. If it’s so selective as is being displayed by the Bollywood’s bigwigs, then it’s not compassion. It’s convenience and ignorance. Nobody bothered to ask me how I was doing when my livelihood was snatched away after the Horn Ok Pleassss harassment episode. No compassion for me, Aamir?,” she added.

Now, it’s to be seen whether or not Aamir Khan will choose to comment on this. Tanushree Dutta, recently announced that she’s making a comeback to Bollywood. Aamir, as of now is busy with the Forrest Gump’s Hindi remake Lal Singh Chaddha.

