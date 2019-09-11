Made In China Motion Poster Out: Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy Starrer To Clash With Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 & Saand Ki Aankh

The day has already turned out to be super exciting for cinegoers, as after the first motion poster of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, now the makers of Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy’s Made In China have released the first motion poster of the movie, revealing the looks of the characters along with announcing the release date.

The motion poster witnesses Rajkummar Rao in his Chinese avatar as he dons a brown suit, and compliments it with spectacles, moustache and a ‘jhola’ in one hand. Along with the actor, we see the rest of the cast consisting Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani and Gajraj Rao in their character avatars.

The most exciting part is that the trailer of the movie will be out within a week, and that’s one thing to look forward to! Apart from that, Made In China with its Diwali 2019 release will witness a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh. Now, it is to be seen whether all of these movie hit the screens together or if any of it will change its release date to avoid the big clash!

Check out the motion poster of Made In China below:

Mouni earlier took to Instagram after the wrap of Made In China, where she shared a series of photographs from the film’s wrap up party. The two actors can be seen cutting a cake which has “Film wrap Made in China” written on it.

The actress captioned the image: “Oh what a trip! ‘Made in China‘”

“Made in China” is being directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

The film will feature Rajkummar Rao as a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni as a feisty wife.

It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama “Wrong Side Raju” bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

