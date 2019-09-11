From Salman Khan To Ajay Devgn – B’Town Celebs & Their Favourite Holiday Destinations!

Bollywood celebrities and their ‘Travel Keeda’ go hand in hand. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Salman Khan, these B-Town celebrities are often spotted at their favourite travel destinations. They keep exploring new places but love a few in particular. It’s not just their job that take them to different countries but also their love for travel, nature and exploring different cultures like any other regular person.

Here are a few Bollywood celebrities with their favourite travel destinations across the world:

1. Shah Rukh Khan- Dubai & London

Shah Rukh Khan is often spotted at the airport leaving for multiple travel destinations. But his favourite is undoubtedly Dubai and London. Not just that, SRK also owns luxurious houses in both the countries. SRK’s elder son, Aryan Khan is studying in London and hence, he keeps going to London to meet him as well as to wander. And every year, we also spot this Khan family to leave for their annual family trip to Dubai. How cool, isn’t it?

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan- Switzerland

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actresses who’s often spotted at airport. Be it her work calls or family trips, no one does it better than her. Kareena is a fan of Swiss landscapes and alps. Yes, you heard it right. Kareena has mentioned also quite a few times that she loves snow and it brings her a lot of peace. Not just Kareena, but Taimur is also a fan of mountains and snow and we have seen pictures that have proved so. Bebo started loving it since the time her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan took her to Switzerland on their honeymoon and has become their annual family trip destination since then.

3. Salman Khan- Dubai

Salman Khan’s love for Dubai is known to every single person who is a fan of the actor. He is often seen spending holidays in Dubai where his friends and family also joins him later. Mostly all their celebrations are also performed in Dubai. And one place which is very close to him is his farm house in Panvel. Yes, that’s where all the house parties takes place. He loves driving to his farm house and helps me release the stress.

4. Anushka Sharma- Italy

She loves Italy so much that she got married to her husband, Virat Kohli in Tuscany and that’s when the early marriage trend started in Bollywood. We have often seen Anushka talking about how much she loves Italian culture, cuisine, people and cobbled streets. She loves Himalayas too. But what she loves the most about Italy is, the beaches.

5. Akshay Kumar- Cape Town

Akshay Kumar once posted about how much he loves Cape Town and that it’s his favourite travel destination. Akshay is a family man, apart from when he’s not shooting he’s always holidaying with his family.

6. Aamir Khan- London

Aamir Khan is often spotted holidaying with wife, Kiran Rao and his younger son, Azaad. He loves London and has mentioned it quite a few times. Though Aamir has been to many exotic places but London still tops the charts when it comes to his favourite travel destination.

7. Ajay Devgn & Kajol- London

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most happening couple at this age too. Their favourite holiday destination is London. In fact the couple already owns a flat in London and keeps going there every now and then. Apart from London, he loves Bulgaria too.

