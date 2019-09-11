Mission Mangal Box Office (Worldwide): Akshay Kumar BEATS His Own 2.0!

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal continues its winning spree by fetching some brilliant numbers in domestic as well as international market. In India itself, the movie is inching closer to 200 crore club, while internationally it is one of Akshay’s highest grossers.

Till the last updated collections, Mission Mangal has made 197.37 crores nett and 232.89 crores gross. And as per the latest update, the movie collected has crossed 50 crore mark by adding 51 crores approx till now to take its worldwide total to 283.89 crores.

In a meanwhile, Mission Mangal surpassed Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (Hindi) which made a lifetime collections of 275 crores gross. Before the end of its theatrical run, the movie will surely beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in the list of Koimoi’s Bollywood Top Worldwide Earners.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal released on 15th August 2019 i.e. Independence Day.

Recently, Amul India paid a buttery tribute to Mission Mangal. The brand is known for coming out with quirky tributes to anything that is popular, so an ad featuring “Mission Mangal“, which has recorded “fantastic numbers” at the box-office.

Amul gave a shout out to the film, which is based on Indian Space Research Organisation’s successful mission to Mars.

“Amul Topical: Bollywood hit on scientists of ISRO who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission!,” read the caption of the image that has a woman and man with ID cards around their necks and having bread with butter sliding on it.

