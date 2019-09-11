Ayushmann Khurrana: “Every Actor Has One Staple, One Zone. Mine Is Quirky Slice-Of-Life Films”

Ayushmann Khurrana is probably in the best phase of his career with five back to back hits. And the Vicky Donor actor added another feather to his cap after he bagged the prestigious National Award for his performance in the critically acclaimed AndhaDhun. Ayushmann who is back from a week-long family holiday is promoting his next, Dream Girl in full swing!

And now speaking to DNA, the actor opens up about his career choices and says that he feels his USP is quirky slice of life films. The actor says he feels gratified for all the success he is basking in at the moment. Ayushmann said, “I have a feeling of gratitude. It’s a thin line that I’m treading between contentment and ambition right now. I’m feeling happy and simultaneously, there’s this need to do more. You’re rewarded, awarded, getting good scripts; the buzz is good for the next film. and you still want to explore more territories. I am in that phase.”

Further, speaking about his filmography the Article 15 actor said, “I think every actor has one staple, one zone. Mine is quirky slice-of-life films. And, I’m really happy in this zone because they always offer something unique. At the same time, themes that have not been tested before in Indian cinema are explored. So, it gives you a lot of scope for people to get excited for the subject of the film. It started with my first film and went forward with Dum Laga Ke Haisha.”

Khurrana is all geared up for his upcoming Dream Girl alongside Nushrat Barucha, that hits the theaters on 13th September 2019. He has an interesting line up in his kitty with Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and the sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that is titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

