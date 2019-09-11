Rajkummar Rao Charging THIS Amount For Luv Ranjan’s Chupke Chupke Remake?

Rajkummar Rao is a brilliant actor and is finally getting all the recognition for his performances he truly deserves. The actor did a commendable job in films like Shahid, Citylights, Newton, Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Omerta, Stree and others.

The Queen actor has become a big thing in B-Town and many big directors want to collaborate with him. Raj already has a lot of films lined up for the next 2 years. As reported by Pinkvilla, Rao has signed Luv Ranjan’s upcoming comedy-drama titled Chupke Chupke. The film is a remake of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film of the same name.

The report mentions that Rajkummar Rao will be essaying the character Dharmendra played in the original film. For Luv Ranjan’s film, the actor is being paid Rs 9 crore which is the highest fee he will be receiving so far. Well, if that’s true it’s fair considering such an amazing talent and actor he is.

Meanwhile, talking about his upcoming films, Rajkummar Rao has Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan and Mikhil Musale’s Made in China. The actor is also a part of Anurag Basu’s untitled film which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

