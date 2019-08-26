‘AndhaDhun’ Duo Ayushmann Khurrana & Sriram Raghavan To Team Up Again?

Post success of Andhadhun at the box office, and after garnering positive responses & bagging multiple National Film Awards, the cine-goers all across have been waiting for the director-actor duo, Sriram Raghavan and Ayushmann Khurrana, to team up again.

It does seem that it won’t be possible as if now, but maybe in future, if everything goes right, one may get to see the duo team up again with yet another gripping content.

According to a report from Asian Age, Sriram is keen to work with his Andhadhun actor for the second time and even has a script in mind for the actor, but the National Award-winning actor is super busy with multiple projects and has no time to listen to the script as now.

“Ayushmann has no time to listen to the script at the moment. Whenever he finds some time, I am sure he will hear the narration,” said the director.

Apart from Ayushmann, Andhadhun also starred Tabu and Radhika Apte in major roles.

From film front, Ayushmann is all busy these days with promotions of his upcoming release Dream Girl opposite Nushrat Bharucha.

Apart from Dream Girl, the actor also has other projects in the form of Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

