Ayushmann Khurrana Took No Time In Agreeing To Be A Part Of Dream Girl Reveals Director Raaj Shaandilyaa

In the quirky comedy ‘Dream Girl‘, the audience is already awestruck with Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of ‘Pooja’ and are equally captivated with his charming voice. The trailer which garnered immense appreciation for Ayushmann’s brave choice of portraying the role of a woman is creating all the buzz. Director Raaj Shaandilyaa who choose Ayushmann Khurrana to play the role of Pooja said the actor was the first choice to essay the part.

Talking about roping in Ayushmann Khurrana to play Karm and Pooja, Director Raaj Shaandilyaa says, “Pooja is a part of the film, but she isn’t the real character. Dream Girl is the story of a boy who speaks in a woman’s voice. When we approached Ayushmann, he loved the story and immediately agreed to be a part of the film”.

Ayushmann Khurrana who is at the top of his career for essaying promising roles with his back to back 6 hit films is a testimony that the actor looks for great scripts and not just at the box – office numbers. After the trailer released, revealing Ayushmann’s Character, fans went berserk by the actor’s role which also became the top trending video on youtube with over 15 million views in less than 24 hours.

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on 13th September 2019

