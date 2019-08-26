Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl is one of the most awaited films of this year. After the super fun and entertaining trailer, the audience can’t wait to catch the movie in the theatre.

So far, the makers have released two songs – Radhe Radhe and Dil Ka Telephone. Both the songs received a great response from the audience. The music of the film plays a key role in making the story interesting as it could be sensed in the trailer.

For Dream Girl, Ayushmann and Nushrat have shot for a special song with Riteish Deshmukh. It is a remake of an iconic Marathi song Dhagala Lagali. The original song featured legendary Marathi actor Dada Kondke and is still played during festivals and different celebratory occasions.

Ayushmann took to his Twitter page to share a promo of Ganpati celebrations. In the video, Riteish Deshmukh tells him that Hindi films usually have Punjabi songs as special numbers so why not have a Marathi song for Dream Girl. This colourful and vibrant promo has got us excited for the song which will be out tomorrow.

Watch the promo below:

Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nidhi Bisht in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on September 13, 2019.

