Dream Girl: Riteish Deshmukh To Groove On THIS Dada Kondke Song In Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up with his upcoming release Dream Girl. The actor after making the audience burst out with laughter with the film’s trailer, is all set to make the audience groove.

Ayushmann along with his leading lady Nushrat Bharucha recently shot in Mumbai for the recreation of Marathi actor Dada Kondke’s evergreen Marathi dance song track Dhagala Lagli Kala (from film Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya) along with none other than Marjaavaan actor, Riteish Deshmukh.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Riteish stated that he is all excited to be part of the song, as the hit track has always been one of his favourite songs.

As the Ek Villain star said, “‘Dhagala’ is an all-time favourite dance number. The original featured the legendary Dada Kondke, so being a part of this song was motivation enough. Also, Ayushmann and Nushrat are fantastic actors and dancers and having admired their work I was happy to share the screen with them.”

Meet Bros have sung the Hindi part, whereas Jyotica Tangri has lend her voice for Marathi parts in the song.

If reports are to be believed, the dance track has been shot for the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Talking about Dream Girl, apart from the trailer, the songs Radhe Radhe and Dil Ka Telephone too have been very well received by the audience.

The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajesh Sharma with others in major roles.

The Ayushmann starrer is been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and it is slated for release on 13th September.

