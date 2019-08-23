Marjaavaan Posters: A Face Off Between Sidharth Malhotra & Never-Seen-Before Avatar Of Riteish Deshmukh Is Intriguing! 

The first poster look of Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming action thriller Marjaavaan is out. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Today, the actors took to their social media pages to share the posters of their upcoming film. Sid looks all set in action in his Rambo avatar to take on Riteish’s character. Riteish plays a bad guy and his dwarf look is promising.

Sid captioned one of the posters, “Har cheez ki height bataane ka bahut shauk hai na tujhe. Aaj tujhe pata chalega BADLE ki height kya hoti hai. #Marjaavaan releasing on 22nd November 2019.

@riteishd @tarasutaria__ @rakulpreet @milapzaveri @bhushankumar #KrishanKumar @madhubhojwani @onlyemmay @nikkhiladvani @divyakhoslakumar @tseriesfilms @emmayentertainment”

Riteish wrote, “Tu HERO hai. Main ZERO hoon! Lekin Bandook kitni bhi badi ho, Jaan lene waali goli chhoti hi hoti hai! #Marjaavaan releasing on 22nd November 2019.”

Check out the posters below:

Interestingly, Marjaavaan will now hit the screens on November 22, which was earlier slated to clash with Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War on 2nd October.

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh earlier worked together in Ek Villain (2014). In the film, Riteish played a villain and received a lot of praises for his performance.

It would be entertaining to see both the actors again in this revenge drama.

