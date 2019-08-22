Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS Actress To Replace Nidhi Bhanushali As Sonu

After Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu and Disha Vakani aka Daya behen left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nidhi Bhanushali, who essayed the role of Sonu in the show, too left the show a few months back. As soon she left, makers started searching for an apt face to play Sonu’s character.

Now, it seems that the makers have finally got Nidhi’s replacement. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Palak Sidhwani has been roped in to play Sonu in the show.

It is also being said that Palak started shooting for the show yesterday. Earlier in the show, it was shown that Sonu’s character left India for higher studies and she will be back with a new face.

A source also revealed the real reason behind Nidhi quitting the show. The source said, “She is pursuing her BA from Mithibai College (Mumbai) and is quite a studious person. Now she wants to shape her career with education and wants to devote more time to finish her graduation. Although, the production house is contemplating on the matter by giving her more time to study and less shoot hours. Yet, it is becoming difficult for the actress to manage work and studies together. Hence, she is quitting the show.”

Recently, in an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Dilip Joshi said on Disha Vakani’s return in the show, “Well, I don’t know, they say – ‘Never say never’. It might happen that Disha returns as Daya Ben. I’m hoping and keeping my fingers crossed (for that).”

He further adds, “Life is life, it goes on. If someone from our family goes, life goes on. You have to adjust. There’s no option. I think she owns this character. She has worked hard for 9 and a half years. Obviously! (no actress can replace). There was no personal bond between us. We only have professional communication. (Like) I congratulated her when she delivered the baby. Or in between, if it’s her birthday I message her. But it’ll be wrong on my part to talk to her about work.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!