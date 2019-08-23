Happy Hardy And Heer: Viral Singer Ranu Mondal Is All Set To Sing For Himesh Reshammiya’s Song Teri Meri Kahani

Sony Entertainment Television’s Superstar Singer , the singing reality show for kids has already made its place in the heart of Indian audiences in its debut season with the talent treasure of young singers. The show which has witness various personalities as special guest will be soon feature Ranu Mondal, the internet sensation in one of the upcoming episode.

In the special episode, Ranu will be singing Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song ‘Pyaar Ka Nagmaa’, the song which made her an overnight sensation and has been viral ever since it was uploaded. Her melodious voice will make everyone emotional to an extent that the audience’s favourite judge Himesh Reshammiya will be offering her the chance to sing one of the song for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer starring Sonia Mann.

Talking about it further, the talented singer Himesh Reshmmiya said, “Salman Bhai’s father Salim uncle once advised me that whenever in life I come across a talented person, I should never let that person go and keep him/her close to me. He advised me to help that person grow his/her talent. When I met Ranu ji, I realised she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerizing and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a God’s gift which needs to be shared with the world, by singing in my upcoming movie, Happy Hardy and Heer. I think I will help her voice reach everyone. She also learnt the tune on the sets live and she will record the track soon and the song is titled “Teri Meri Kahaani”. This song is very close to my heart and will be released in next few days with its video . The 4 songs released yet Heeriye , Cutie Pie , Heer Tu Meri and Ishqbaaziyaan have been received very well and the makers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and choreographer turned director Raka plan to release all the songs from the film first and then the trailer will be launched which will officially announce the release date of the film

Happy Hardy and Heer is a musical romantic comedy starring Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!