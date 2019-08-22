Trailer Of Kiccha Sudeep & Suniel Shetty Starrer Pailwaan Is Out & It Packs A Punch

So the wait for the release of the theatrical trailer of one of the most awaited releases in Kannada, Pailwaan, has come to an end.

The makers of superstar Kichcha Sudeep starrer film Pailwaan unveiled the trailer this afternoon. It won’t be wrong to say that the trailer is no less than a treat for all eyes, especially for die hard fans of Sudeep.

The actor in the trailer is seen donning dual roles of a kushti wrestler and a boxer and is also seen taking lessons from Bollywood star Suniel Shetty. Sunil will be seen playing Sudeep’s mentor in the film.

To give complete justice to his characters in the action film, Sudeep underwent multiple physical and mental training, and also followed a strict diet to get the look and body of a wrestler.

‘Pailwaan‘, is been directed by filmmaker S.Krishna and is produced by Swapna Krishna.

Apart from Sudeep and Sunil, Pailwaan also stars Akanksha Singh and Sushant Singh in major roles.

The Sudeep starrer is slated for release on 12th September, in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Apart from Pailwaan, Sudeep also has two big releases lined up in form of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy along with Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and others. The film will hit big screens on 2nd October.

The superstar also has a big Hindi project in form of Parbhudeva’s directorial, Dabangg 3, with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The film will hit big screens later this year.

