The Kichcha Sudeep starrer Kannada action-thriller film Max is witnessing a steady run at the box office. The film is slowly inching towards 50 crores on its 13th day. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 13th day.

Max Box Office Collection Day 13

On its 13th day, the film’s day-wise collection came to 42 lakhs. This was almost a decrease of 81.33%. Since the movie had earned around 2.25 crores on its 12th day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 43.54 crores. The movie is slowly inching towards 50 crores but needs a consistent upward graph in the collection to achieve the same. However, the movie has become the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024.

The Kichcha Sudeep starrer has surpassed UI to achieve this milestone. UI garnered around 30.37 crores and faced a tough competition from Max when the latter arrived 5 days after its release. The movie is mounted at 65 crores so inevitably, it has a long way to go for attaining the hit tag.

With its current India net collection of 43.45 crores, the Kichcha Sudeep starrer has managed to cover 66% of its budget. The film needs to double its investment and at least earn more than 130 crores to gain a hit verdict. It needs more than 80 crores to achieve the milestone. Even though the movie has been receiving a considerable word of mouth, it might still be difficult for it, given the inconsistency in the day-wise collection of the film.

About The Film

Apart from Kichcha Sudeep, Max also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, and Ilavarasu in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa. The music has been composed by B Ajaneesh Lokhnath.

