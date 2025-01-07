After dominating ticket windows for over a month, the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 has started slowing down. During weekends, we saw the Allu Arjun starrer going crazy, but during the fifth weekend, that spark was missing, and the collection was lower than Stree 2. Even yesterday, i.e., on the fifth Monday, it minted lower than the Shraddha Kapoor starrer. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report of day 33!

The storm of Pushpa dominated the box office since its grand release on December 5. Its original Telugu version slowed down much earlier than expected, but the Hindi-dubbed version maintained an unprecedented hold for weeks. Now, with multiple films earning good moolah in the Hindi market, footfalls for this Allu Arjun starrer have decreased.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) broke almost every existing record at the Indian box office and comfortably emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, defeating Stree 2’s 627.50 crores. Even in other feats, it remained ahead of the Shraddha Kapoor-led horror-comedy. It was during the fifth weekend when the game changed. For the unversed, Stree 2 amassed 16 crores, while the Pushpa sequel earned 14 crores.

Now, as per estimates flowing in, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) earned 2 crores on day 33 (fifth Monday), which is much less than Stree 2’s 3.17 crores on the fifth Monday. So, it seems that the end of the Sukumar directorial is near.

After an Independence Day release, Stree 2 got a huge space to perform, as there was no big release until Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrived on November 1, 2024. On the other hand, Allu Arjun’s magnum opus was affected by Marco (Hindi) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Hai Deewani’s re-release. Also, other films are running in theatres.

Including day 33 estimates, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) stands at a colossal 814.20 crore net at the Indian box office. In the lifetime run, it might miss the 850 crore mark.

