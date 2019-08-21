The makers of Dream Girl recently released the second song from the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer titled Dil Ka Telephone.

The funny theme song of the movie showcases four people who are in love with ‘Pooja’ and are constantly on the phone talking to her.

The song establishes Ayushmann’s character’s relationship with four other characters and sets the general tone of the movie.

Dream Girl directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha & Manjot Singh is slated to release on September 13.

After the quirky trailer, makers of Dream Girl have released a song titled as Radhe Radhe. Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha look dreamy as they dance together to his tuneful song. Ayushmann’s expressions in the songs are apt and even his dance moves will win your heart. His chemistry with Nushrat Bharucha looks lovely.

Yesterday the team of Dream Girl unveiled its trailer which features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role along with an outstanding supporting cast that includes Anu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh. Ayushmann will be seen playing multiple characters in the film but Pooja is what got everyone’s attention.

Ayushmann as Pooja has left no stone unturned. Post his National award-winning for best actor for Andhadhun, Ayushmann is flooded with good wishes and big projects on his way.

The trailer starts with Ayushmann portraying the role of Sita in Ram-Leela and from that very moment you’ll be hooked for another two and a half minutes. Ayushmann can be seen putting the best foot forward in this one too. Apart from that, Anu Kapoor is playing the role of Ayushmann’s father in the movie and his acting skills needs no introduction. They’ve already worked together in Vicky Donor and their chemistry was undeniably good.

