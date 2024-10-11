The fresh pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri is here to entertain us. Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has released in theatres today. It opened to mixed reviews, but the occupancy has been favorable so far. Scroll below for our detailed prediction for day 1 at the Indian box office.

Advance Booking Sales

The official numbers are out, and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has concluded its pre-sales, earning 1.40 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 1. It has remained neck-to-neck with Jigra, which remained slightly higher, with 1.70 crores gross coming in.

Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Waha Video has released on the occasion of Dussehra. The festive season is sure to improve the footfall. While the pre-release hype was favorable, the comedy flick could not live up to the expectations. The early reviews have been majorly negative, which could impact the spot bookings for the day.

Considering the current trends, Jigra may open in the range of 3-4 crores on day 1. This will mark a good opening for Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri starrer. It now needs to hold its fort strong during the remaining days of the opening weekend.

Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial is giving tough competition to Jigra, which is predicted to make box office collections of 3.5-4.5 crores. There is also Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan’s Vettaiyan, which might eventually dominate the screens, considering the strong buzz it is enjoying.

More about Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy-drama is produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films. The supporting cast features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, and Tiku Talsania, among others. Daler Mehendi, Shehnaaz Gill and Pawan Singh make special appearance in songs.

