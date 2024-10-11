Alia Bhatt has arrived on the big screens to entertain fans with her action thriller, Jigra. At the box office, it is facing competition from Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Vettaiyan. The Dussehra holiday is expected to benefit the occupancy in theatres, but word-of-mouth may impact its run. Scroll below for our box office prediction for day 1.

Advance Booking Sales

For the opening day, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer has made pre-sales of 1.70 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). The figures are average, given the pre-release hype was decent. The initial promos were well received, but the early reviews are highly polarised. While one section is praising the emotional tale, the other section is criticizing its allegedly weak plot.

Box Office Prediction Day 1

Jigra is now largely dependent on word-of-mouth. Given the response has been mixed, there are chances that the footfalls may be impacted. The reviews for the other Dussehra release, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, have majorly been negative. It now all comes down to which movie the cine-goers will prefer over the other.

Taking in consideration the current trends, Jigra is expected to open in the range of 3.50-4.50 crores at the Indian box office. The beginning has been fair, but the opening weekend now largely depends on Saturday. If the earnings witnessed a dip, the situation will get worrisome for this Alia Bhatt starrer.

Will not rank among Alia Bhatt’s Top 10 openers

In order to make it to the list, Jigra needed to at least rake in 9 crores+ and beat Student Of The Year (9 crores), which is in the last spot. However, it will earn only half of that milestone.

