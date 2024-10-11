Along with Jigra, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has arrived in theatres to entertain cine-goers on Dussehra. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri in the leading roles, the comedy-drama has concluded its advance booking sales for the opening day on a good note. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

There remains massive anticipation around the film, especially due to its leading pair. Rajkummar Rao is fresh from the blockbuster success of Stree 2. On the other hand, Tripti Dimri has become the national crush since her role in Animal. She’s bombarded with offers from Bollywood and will be seen in biggies like Dhadak 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Final Advance Booking Sale for day 1

As of 12 AM, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video had registered an advance booking of 1.40 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. It is performing the best in the national capital, Delhi, contributing 27 lakhs to the total pre-sales. Maharashtra (17 lakhs), Uttar Pradesh (15 lakhs) and Rajasthan (11 lakhs) are the other leading circuits.

Around 58K tickets have been sold in pre-sales from 6260 shows across the nation. Out of this, 192 were fast-filling shows. The trends are pretty good, given the trailer was very well received and left fans in anticipation. However, the early reviews have not been favorable, which might impact the word-of-mouth.

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video vs Jigra Pre-Sales

As most know, Rajkummar Rao & Tripti Dimri will be battling Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina for footfalls at the box office. Both the films have been released in theatres today, and they’re neck-to-neck as far as advance booking is concerned.

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is only 17% lower than Jigra, which has accumulated 1.70 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) in pre-sales. It is now time to see which film will take the lead at the opening weekend.

