We’re done with the first half of the Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra, and until now, the film has stayed true to its message of a sister’s unending strength and courage to protect her younger brother from the death penalty. She is in a sherni mode with her fiery performance, while Vedang Raina adds the right amount of vulnerability to his performance. The supporting cast, including Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran, also do full justice to their characters.

The plot revolves around siblings Satya (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina), who become each other’s rock after losing their parents. Satya is an overprotective sister who is still battling severe PTSD, having seen their father commit suicide. Her world turns upside down when her brother is framed falsely for drug peddling in Haon Dshi, where the only punishment for the same is death by electrocution. When she meets other individuals on a quest to rescue their loved ones from the prison, which is said to be ‘impregnable,” Satya embarks on a dangerous prison break mission to get her brother out.

The movie maintains a solid pace without losing the emotional touch of the sibling bond. The prison sequences and breakout mission are well etched out. The background scores elevate the intensity of the scenes.

Alia Bhatt is a firecracker! She adds the right amount of fire, depth, and vivacity to her performance. She especially shines in the scenes wherein she has to channel that helplessness and inner chaos when trying to rescue her brother in a foreign country. At the same time, Vedang Raina is vulnerable, and his act evokes much-needed empathy for his character. However, the only loophole in the plot is the entire ambiguity of the story. How is Satya managing her funds to survive in a foreign country while executing this suicide mission? How are two prison break plans not threatening to collide with each other? There is a tint of vagueness which doesn’t go unnoticed.

However, that doesn’t take away from the intensity of the movie, and it keeps you hooked on the first half. So here was our quick post-interval review for Jigra. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon.

