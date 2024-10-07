Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s beautiful sibling bond is featured in the film Jigra’s trailer. The song ‘Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka’ summarises that relationship, and the recently released title track is funky and captures the entire film’s vibe. There are still a few days left before it hits the theatre, but the makers surely know how to hype up the audience.

The movie stands out in many ways, mainly because of the new avatar in which we will witness Alia. Although she has done hard-hitting movies like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, this will also be packed with some splendid action sequences. Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt are the producers of this film. Hence, it is important for her from that perspective as well. She started her movie journey with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, and now she is producing a film with the celebrated filmmaker and his production house, Dharma Productions.

For the unversed, Jigra is an action thriller by Vasan Bala. It was co-written by Bala and Debashish Irengbam. The upcoming movie has been produced by Apporva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Alia, and Karan under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. A few days back, the track Phoolon ka Taron ka was released by the makers, and the rendition takes into a trance with its beautiful composition. It originally belonged to the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna and was composed by RD Burman. Now, the makers have unleashed an original song from the movie, its title track.

About the Jigra Title Track-

Jigra is an action-packed thriller movie, and this title track perfectly captures its essence. It was composed by Achint Thakkar, and the lyrics are by Varun Grover. For those who are unaware, Varun won the Best Lyricist award at the 63rd National Film Awards in 2015. Last but not least, the title track was sung by the lead star, Vedang Raina. The multifaceted actor showed off his vocal skills perfectly and was picturized on him as well.

Jigra’s title track is available on Saregama’s YouTube channel and all the other major streaming platforms. It is a part of the Fharma Productions film. The fans are going gaga over this upbeat and infectious number. Check it out here:

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra, presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Production, is scheduled to be released this Friday, October 11.

