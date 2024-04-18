Vedang Raina, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan & More Bollywood Hunks Serve Summer Hair Inspo- Beat The Heat In Bollywood’s Style!

Glitz, Glamor, and Fashion inspiration- That’s how we do it in Bollywood, baby! Movies and movie stars have introduced us to many new styles; they have set trends, shocked the viewers, and sometimes experimented. But we undervalue the impact these Bollywood hunks can have on the nation’s men, especially the hairstyle, from Salman’s iconic ‘Tere Naam’ hairstyle to Shahid’s ‘Haider’ Buzz cut and even Archies Fame, Vedang Raina’s jet black hair period hairstyle. These Bollywood hunks have all gone through recent shifts in their classic hairstyles, prepping for the summer heat with a fresh cut.

If you too are a Bollywood buff and want a fresh look inspired by the Animal star Ranbir or Hit machine, Kartik Aaryan, we have got just the list for you. As temperatures rise, it’s time to refresh your look with a summer-inspired hairstyle! Take cues from these Bollywood heartthrobs who are rocking the season with their cool and trendy hairdos:

Shahid Kapoor

The Deva Actor embraces simplicity and ease with a timeless crew cut. This is not the first time Shahid Kapoor has donned this look; after Haider, he is bringing back the crew cut for his upcoming film Deva. This low-maintenance hairstyle is perfect for staying calm and stylish during the scorching summer months.

Vedang Raina

The heartthrob of Gen Z, Vedang Raina, is here to stay and quickly rising at the fashion scoreboard. Keep it sleek and sophisticated like rising star Vedang Raina with a short, trimmed haircut. Raina is giving us a significant movie boyfriend feel, that he just made our summer mood.

Ranbir Kapoor

Channel the Animal actor’s laid-back, effortlessly cool haircut with his fresh buzz. This Ranbir Kapoor-inspired relaxed hairstyle adds a touch of ruggedness to your summer look.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Roy Kapur captures the essence of summer, giving you that effortlessly chic vibe perfect for sunny days on the beach. If you have a curly mane, this Aditya-inspired look is ideal for that mystery boy’s superb look.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The Sher is making a bold statement with a sleek and sophisticated slicked-back hairstyle. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan Actor’s hairstyle is sophisticated and chic.

Kartik Aaryan

Elevate your summer style with Kartik Aaryan‘s modern quiff hairstyle. This versatile and trendy look strikes the perfect balance between classic and contemporary. Quite a switch for Kartik, who was known for his shock wave hairstyle, surprised the fans when he chopped off his hair, but hey, he will always look good.

Be it a cool, sleek quiff or timeless crew cut, These Bollywood hunks inspire summer hairstyles and trends that we will spot soon!

