Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War is one of the most anticipated Bollywood flicks. SLB’s mastery and the star power of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal are certain to pull audiences to the theaters when it releases in cinemas in 2026.

However, since the project was announced, there have been speculations that Love And War would be a remake of the 1964 hit Sangam, starring Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar. Fans quickly drew parallels between the two films, as the original movie also revolved around a love triangle and starred three superstars. SLB has now cleared the air and revealed if Sangam inspires Love and War.

Love and War is Not a Remake of Sangam, Says SLB

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali clarified that Sangam does not inspire Love and War. The filmmaker said that he believes classic films like Sangam should not be remade. “You shouldn’t remake Sholay or Mother India, so why would I remake Sangam?” he said, addressing the question.

Directed by Raj Kapoor, Sangam tells the story of an Air Force pilot who returns home after being presumed dead in a war and marries the woman of his dreams. However, he comes across a love letter addressed to his wife that shocks him and changes the couple’s life forever.

Love and War will Not be a Period Drama

With Love and War, Bhansali is trying something new as he is stepping away from his signature period drama genre. Not only that, the film will also not have exorbitant sets and costumes, which SLB is famous for. “It’s not a period film with those huge pillars, no more costumes, horses. It’s contemporary, and I am enjoying it as I have got wonderful actors,” the director said about the movie’s setting.

He further expressed his excitement about reuniting with Ranbir and Alia and working with Vicky for the first time. He previously directed Ranbir’s debut film, Saawariya (2007), and collaborated with Alia on Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

“I am coming with Ranbir Kapoor after 18 years. Alia and I have just worked and I can’t stop working with her because there is still so much to be said through her,” Bhansali said, adding, “I will be working with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. Not just wonderful actors, they all are wonderful people also.”

Love and War is slated to be released in theaters on March 20th, 2026.

Must Read: Singham Again Trailer Review: Rohit Shetty Brings A Fultoo Paisa Vasool Avengers x Ramayan Inspired Cop Universe & It’s Looking Like A WOW!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News