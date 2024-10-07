It has been 10 years, and all of us have been asking a very important question—will Indian Cinema ever pull an Avengers with the country’s biggest stars? Well, hail lord Rohit Shetty because he has done the unthinkable! While the rumors about Singham Again getting a cameo by Salman Khan’s Dabangg Chulbul Pandey are still alive, Shetty has arrived with his full-fledged Desi Avengers!

The Longest Trailer In The History Of Indian Cinema

Rohit Shetty has delivered the longest trailer in the history of Indian Cinema. The 4-minute 58-second trailer gives a glimpse of the massive Cop Universe Rohit Shetty is promising, and trust me, it is so entertaining, so beautiful that it is just looking like a WOW!

Singham Again trailer is promising a box office destruction, and it would probably be the biggest Diwali dhamaka in the past 10 years at the least. The trailer gives you a perfect tease of the Desi Avengers we have been waiting for. We have Ajay Devgn playing the perfect Iron Man with his Captain America Akshay Kumar, while Ranveer plays the cutest Spider-Man. We also have Ant-Man Tiger Shroff entering the Universe.

Ramayana x Cop Universe

But wait till this gets better. What might be the perfect way to present a Desi Avengers? Well, what better than our own roots! Rohit Shetty does not hesitate or deviate and flaunts his Cop Universe as the extension of Ramayan in Kalyuga! Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Sita, with Ram Ajay Devgn, Lakshman Tiger Shroff, Jatayu Akshay Kumar (since he enters on helicopter – the man with the wings), Ranveer Singh plays Hanuman and Deepika Padukone probably plays Sugriva, all of them uniting to fight Ravana Arjun Kapoor!

The trailer gives clear introductions of the characters, and their Ramayana versions blended so well that it smells of the perfect Masala film audiences have been craving but haven’t gotten for long. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty makes no mistake in making sure that the entertainment quotient is not compromised while he introduces every single character of his film in the trailer very elaborately! Now, some might say that it is very similar to Ram Charan and Jr NTR turning Ram & Bheem in RRR, but inspirations are always motivation for creativity. And 10 points to Gryffindor for pulling it so magnificently!

Ranveer Singh & Akshay Kumar’s banter wins, and so does Deepika Padukone‘s entry as Shakti Shetty announces that Main Lady Singham is hai re! We are so invested in this Desi Avengers that one cannot wait for Diwali for Rohit Shetty to bomb the theaters and let the box office explode!

PS. Watch out for the vibrant Ramayana theme background music that is the cherry on top!

Check out Singham Again’s trailer here.

