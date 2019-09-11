Hrithik Roshan made a promising debut in 2000 with the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel. The audience fell in love with his performance and his handsome and greek god looks. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor.

Every film has an interesting trivia or fact or an untold story behind it. The same is with Hrithik’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In an interview with Mid Day, the actor revealed that he trained alongside Salman Khan to prep for his role.

Hrithik shared, “I would consider [the phase] before my debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, a turning point when it comes to fitness. When I was selected for it, I trained diligently with Salman Khan, and haven’t looked back.” The Super 30 actor further added that dance has always been his passion since childhood but it was important for him to stay fit back then.

Today, Hrithik Roshan is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Even in his 40s, the actor is regular with his workout and follows a healthy diet. For his films too, he makes sure to sweat it out if there’s any physical transformation required for his character.

Currently, Hrithik is busy with the promotions of his upcoming action thriller War. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. In War, Hrithik and Tiger have done some top-notch action and stunts. The film will hit the screens on October 2, 2019.

