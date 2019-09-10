In a recent development, Aamir Khan announced the reversal of his decision to work with Subhash Kapoor in Mogul yesterday. As soon as the news surfaced, the social media universe has applauded his decision and poured in their perspectives- hailing the actor for his brave decision to let the law take its due course with the legal courts as the providers of justice and not the popular opinion by the people.

Twitter saw a strong India trend with #AamirKhan, #SubhashKapoor and #Mogul trending on top position. Netizens have shown immense support to Aamir’s announcement and the tweets are proof!

Mogul: Netizens Applaud Aamir Khan's Decision To Reunite With Subhash Kapoor!
Check out some of the tweets below:

Telling it all to Hindustan Times today, Aamir shared, “I could not sleep at night because I used to constantly feel that my actions have inadvertently caused a person, about whose guilt I have absolutely idea, to lose his right to work and earn a livelihood”. To look at how the decision is being hailed all across the quarters, the fans and audience surely has placed their alignment of thought with the statement to let the law and courts decide.

With this, Aamir is all set to play a central role in Gulshan Kumar’s biopic which will be directed by Subhash Kapoor in Mogul.

