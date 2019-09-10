Mogul: Netizens Applaud Aamir Khan’s Decision To Reunite With Subhash Kapoor!

In a recent development, Aamir Khan announced the reversal of his decision to work with Subhash Kapoor in Mogul yesterday. As soon as the news surfaced, the social media universe has applauded his decision and poured in their perspectives- hailing the actor for his brave decision to let the law take its due course with the legal courts as the providers of justice and not the popular opinion by the people.

Twitter saw a strong India trend with #AamirKhan, #SubhashKapoor and #Mogul trending on top position. Netizens have shown immense support to Aamir’s announcement and the tweets are proof!

Check out some of the tweets below:

"I’m just doing what my heart says is right, & what my conscience tells me. At that time I felt that was the right step, so took that. Today I feel differently. I’m going with my heart. Perhaps some people will be critical. But I’ve to live with my own conscience."#AamirKhan👌 — SS (@TamizhPrabhasFC) September 9, 2019

I’m so happy! What a brave decision #AamirKhan to work with #SubhashKapoor in #Mogul. This is the decision that was a must! Courts are the highest providers of justice and this step has all my support. — Pulkit Moonat (@am_pulkit) September 9, 2019

Whenever an accusation is made, we should leave it on the system to make the distinction between right and wrong… Taking it in our hands will never provide a solution.. Hence I completely support #AamirKhan's decision for #SubhashKapoor https://t.co/XKHeJaXDVq — nin (@NautankiNinja) September 9, 2019

It is such a bold decision that @aamir_khan

has taken today. It takes courage to reverse a decision- a step that not many stars have taken. Let the justice prevail. Kudos, #AamirKhan on this decision! #SubhashKapoor #Mogul — Sindhu (@Sindhu59531455) September 9, 2019

Don't miss to catch this interview of #AamirKhan really throws some light on the fact that a mere accusation cannot be the reason to deny someone work. Hope this brings some good to #SubhashKapoor https://t.co/ifmsrhSBTu — JB! (@irockstarfan) September 9, 2019

Telling it all to Hindustan Times today, Aamir shared, “I could not sleep at night because I used to constantly feel that my actions have inadvertently caused a person, about whose guilt I have absolutely idea, to lose his right to work and earn a livelihood”. To look at how the decision is being hailed all across the quarters, the fans and audience surely has placed their alignment of thought with the statement to let the law and courts decide.

With this, Aamir is all set to play a central role in Gulshan Kumar’s biopic which will be directed by Subhash Kapoor in Mogul.

