Forget Kick 2 & Wanted 2, Salman Khan & Prabhudheva Are Arriving On Eid 2020 With THIS Blockbuster Project?

Salman Khan just unveiled the motion poster of Dabangg 3 and fans are going gaga over it. They have been waiting for a long time and also, Dabangg completed 9 years yesterday; so this mega announcement was the need of the hour. A few days ago, Salman tweeted that he will be coming on Eid 2020 with a movie after exiting from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt which was scheduled for Eid next year. Going by the new reports, it’s not Kick 2 or Wanted 2 but Veteran remake with none other than Prabhudheva coming on board.

Recently, there was news of Atul Agnihotri buying the rights of Veteran which is a Korean movie and now going by the reports, a source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that Salman has given a green light to Veteran and said, “Atul Agnihotri had bought the rights to the Korean hit film Veteran. Salman will star in the Hindi remake of the same, that will have him playing the role of a sleuth.” Veteran is a crime-thriller based on a story of a detective who hunts down a young and successful man running a crime business in the country. “Salman had loved the story and although he had told his brother-in-law that he will make the film sometime later next year, he has now decided to go ahead with it.”

There were speculations that Ali Abbas Zafar will be directing this remake but Salman got Prabhudheva on board instead. “They discussed the idea with Prabhu and it also makes sense since he will work with the filmmaker back-to-back. They are currently finishing D3 following which Salman and Prabhu will kickstart the Veteran remake. Atul is extremely happy with this development and Salman is definitely releasing this film on Eid 2020.”

