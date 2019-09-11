VIDEO: Following Momma Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Steps, Meet Taimur Ali Khan – ‘The Fitness Freak’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is often spotted in the gym and we won’t be wrong when we say that she gives us some major fitness goals. Her recent workout video where she is exercising while Taimur is watching her made it to the headlines as well. Now, it looks like her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan got really inspired by it and is already giving her competition.

After making it to headlines yesterday for chanting for Lord Ganesha, Taimur is once again trending online for a cute fitness video. Yes, the cute little munchkin is seen doing bicycle crunches and we think he is pretty good at it.

Taimur featured on his uncle Armaan Jain’s Instagram, where we can see him working out with him. The two can be seen lying down on the bed and Taimur is seen accompanying Armaan Jain as he does bicycle crunches. The video is from the family lunch that took place yesterday and Armaan even posted a cute picture of Taimur on Instagram later. He captioned the picture as, “Hey Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me!” as Taimur is seen holding the musical instrument in his hand. Check it out right here:

Yesterday’s family lunch was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Armaan Jain, Anissa Alia Malhotra, Hiroo Johar, Taimur Ali Khan, Yash and Roohi Johar and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Karisma shared a few snaps from the get-together and Taimur’s picture along with Roohi and Kiaan seeking blessings from Lord Ganesh as the fold hands in front of him also went quite viral.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!