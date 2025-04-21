Bollywood and scandals are known to go hand in hand. There have been some high-profile Bollywood weddings that were called off, much to the shock of the fans. One such was the wedding of actor Kumar Gaurav and legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s daughter, Reema Jain. Not only this, but there was also a lot of hullabaloo behind the reason for this wedding being called off.

What Was The Fiasco All About?

Kumar Gaurav garnered a lot of fame after his debut movie, the 1981 film Love Story. However, he was rumored to have started a whirlwind romance with his co-star from the film, Vijayta Pandit. This did not go down well with his father, veteran actor Rajendra Kumar, who wanted him to marry a girl from an influential family.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Rajendra Kumar arranged his son’s wedding with Raj Kapoor’s daughter Reema Jain. Even though Kumar Gaurav speculated to be not interested in this match, he agreed to the same. The duo was engaged with a great fanfare, which was a star-studded event.

But it was said that Kumar Gaurav continued his romance with his Love Story co-star Vijayta Pandit. The report further stated that Pandit, in a throwback interview with Lehren Retro, said, “I saw that Reema (Jain) had given a large diamond to him. He was getting so angry and he told me ‘if you don’t like it, I will throw it away’. I ran from there.”

The rumors surrounding Kumar Gaurav and Vijayta Pandit’s continued affair started doing more rounds in the media. This led to Gaurav and Reema Jain’s marriage being unceremoniously called off. However, while Vijayta was primarily blamed for the same, it was then revealed that the Romance actor had dumped Reema for a superstar’s sister.

Shocking Twist To Kumar Gaurav And Rima Jain’s Broken Engagement

The superstar’s sister in question was none other than Sanjay Dutt’s sister, Namrata Dutt. Yes, you heard that right! It was shockingly revealed that Kumar Gaurav was having an affair with Namrata because of which he was said to have broken off his engagement with Reema Jain. Vijayta Pandit in the same interview said, “A few days later, I got to know that he was having an affair with Namrata Dutt. He broke his engagement with Reema but I had nothing to do with it.”

It was said that Kumar Gaurav met Namrata Dutt through his close friendship with Sanjay Dutt. Kumar and Namrata reportedly dated for two years and tied the knot in the year 1984. They had two children namely Saachi Kumar and Siya Kumar. However, Gaurav’s acting career pretty much went downhill after the entire fiasco surrounding his personal life. He left the entertainment industry and ventured into the construction and travel industry. On the other hand, Reema Jain nevertheless, found her happily ever after in investment banker Manoj Jain whom she married. The couple had two sons namely Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Farhan Akhtar Revealed He Felt ‘Betrayed’ After Javed Akhtar Married Shabana Azmi: “It Took Me Time To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News