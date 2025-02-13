Karan Johar is among Bollywood’s most prominent personalities. A famous director and producer, Johar is also known for his on-screen presence in movies and his own talk show. Karan owes much of his legacy to his late father, Yash Johar. As the founder of Dharma Productions, Yash Johar laid the groundwork for what would become one of India’s most celebrated film production houses. Despite its glittering reputation today, Dharma’s journey was far from smooth. Yash Johar’s initial years in the industry were riddled with financial and personal crises. Amitabh Bachchan, a close friend of the Johar family, was a pivotal figure during this tumultuous time. Bachchan stepped up when Yash Johar needed support the most.

Amitabh Bachchan Offered To Produce Yash Johar’s Agneepath

Amitabh Bachchan stepped in to help the Johars during a particularly challenging period for Yash Johar. Hiroo Johar, Yash’s wife and Karan’s mother, suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The financial strain on the family was immense, compounded by Dharma Productions’ struggles to sustain itself. It was during this critical juncture that Amitabh Bachchan extended his helping hand.

According to filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who shared this story during an interview with Lehren Retro, Bachchan’s actions were extraordinary. Upon learning about Hiroo Johar’s health crisis, Bachchan rushed to the hospital to be by his friend’s side. Understanding the financial and emotional toll on Yash Johar, he offered a lifeline.

Amitabh Bachchan suggested that Yash collaborate with him on a film inspired by Scarface, offering his own dates to ensure the project’s viability. This marked the genesis of Agneepath, a film that would later become a cult classic.

Nikkhil Advani talked about the incident, quoting Big B to Yash Johar: “I know what you’re going through. I know what the condition is right now. I am giving you the dates. Let’s start.” While Agneepath was not a huge blockbuster upon its release, it has become one of the most iconic films of all time in Bollywood. Yash’s son Karan continued the legacy as he produced the 2012 movie Agneepath starring Hrithik Roshan.

