Ranu Mondal Hopes To Get Back To Her Kids Again Post Getting A Big Break In Himesh Reshammiya’s Film

Ranu Mondal became popular when a video featuring her from Ranaghat railway station went viral. In the video, Ranu was singing the song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma and many people compared her voice with ace singer, Lata Mangeshkar. A few days later, actor-composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya met Ranu Mondal and gave her an opportunity to sing songs for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer.

Himesh and Ranu together crooned the songs Teri Meri Kahani, Aadat and reprised version of Aashiqui Mein Teri. Recently, Himesh Reshammiya launched the song Teri Meri Kahani and Ranu was also present for the event. At the event, she spoke about the opportunities and success coming her way.

As reported by Zee News, Ranu Mondal thanked Himesh Reshammiya for giving her an opportunity. Ranu further said, “God willing one day I will go back to my kids and we all can be together again.” At the event, Ranu shared that she used to earlier sing for shows but couldn’t continue it as she got caught up in her personal life.

Watch the video Himesh Reshammiya shared with Ranu Mondal a few days ago:



Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya starrer Happy Hardy and Heer will have him in the lead role along with actress Sonia Mann as the female lead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!