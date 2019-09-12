Beyhadh 2 Actress Jennifer Winget Flaunts Her ‘Cute Curves’ In This Latest Picture

Television actress Jennifer Winget, who stole the show and several hearts in Beyhadh, is all set to return with Beyhadh 2 soon. The actress has even shared this news with her fans through her social media.

Jennifer is one the most adored actresses in the television industry and fans just can’t wait her to see her back. Her character Maya, despite being a grey shade, was the most loved character by the audiences.

Jennifer is currently holidaying with her family and she has posted a picture of herself to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her cute curves by striking a cool pose. She has even captioned it as, “curves are cute, no?” Check out the picture here:

On the work front, Jennifer will soon start shooting for Beyhadh 2. A lot of speculations have been made about who she will be romancing in the second season but there’s no confirmation on the same yet.

We are really looking forward to see her back in the Maya avatar!

