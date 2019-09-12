Dimple Kapadia Is Reverse Aging & These Pictures Are PROOF!

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has redefined aging and is stunning in these new photographs.

The 62-year-old’s recent pictures taken by the paparazzi during an outing has taken the social media by storm. Kapdia looked ravishing in an all-black look and has certainly defied ageing in the most awe inspiring manner ever!

Sporting a black sweatshirt and ripped jeans, Dimple effortlessly flaunted her silvery brownish long tresses.

Dimple, who was all of 16 was launched by Raj Kapoor, and played the title role in the epic teen romance “Bobby” in 1973. It was in the same year that she married superstar Rajesh Khanna and retired from acting.

Kapadia however returned to acting in 1984, following her separation with the late Kaka. She was then seen in films like “Saagar”, “Kaash”, “Drishti”, “Lekin…” and “Rudaali”. She played a minor part in “Dil Chahta Hai” and was noted for her portrayal of the title role in the American production “Leela”.

The veteran star, who is the mother of actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, will soon be seen in Homi Adajania’s “Angrezi Medium” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”.

