Darbar: Rajinikanth’s Rough & Tough Look In The Latest Poster Is Breathtaking!

Rajinikanth’s new look poster from his upcoming film, Darbar has left the fans in splits. He’s flexing his muscles like a pro and fans are going gaga over it. We are sure it’s difficult to judge his age looking at the poster! He doesn’t look like 68 at all. It seems like director A.R Murugadoss has done total justice to Rajinikanth’s character in the film.

Director A.R Murugadoss shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, “Younger, smarter, wiser, tougher… Thalaivar in a never seen before Avatar.” The poster still looks like it’s an action sequence from the movie and Rajinikanth is wearing a vest and pulling a barbell.

The first look of the film was revealed in July by the filmmakers. In one of the stills, Rajinikanth was seen wearing a cop uniform, wielding a sword and in other still, he was smiling and donning a suit. The movie also stars superstar Nayanthara, Nawab Shah, Suniel Shetty, Yogi Babu and Nivetha Thomas in prominent roles.

The film is all set to be released on Pongal 2020 and expected to be a blockbuster. Rajinikanth has a massive fan following and fans have been waiting to see him for quite a long time now. This is going to be Rajinikanth’s 167th movie of his career and it’s difficult to believe that he has been entertaining us for all these years.

