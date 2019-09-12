Coolie No. 1: Post Fire Breakout, Jackky Bhagnani Confirms All Is Well With Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan & Team!

Coolie No. 1 co-producer Jackky Bhagnani has assured that everyone is safe on the sets of the movie and there have been no casualties from the fire that broke out on Wednesday here.

Taking to Twitter, Jackky posted on Wednesday evening: “We would like to thank the firefighters, Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of #Coolieno1. The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes.”

The incident happened around 12.30 a.m. early on Wednesday on the set, which is located at Filmistan studio in Goregaon. Even though there have been no casualties, it is not known whether the shooting schedule would remain unaffected due to the fire or not.

The David Dhawan directorial stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

