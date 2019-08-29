Rajinikanth Takes Time Off From ‘Darbar’ To Visit His Ailing Brother In Bengaluru

Megastar Rajinikanth has been super busy from the past number of days shooting for filmmaker A.R Murgadoss’ directorial venture Darbar.

The Kabali actor, who is in Mumbai shooting for some important sequences in the film, yesterday took some time off from shoot and flew down to Bengaluru to visit his ailing brother, Sathyanaryana Rao Gaekwad, as the latter underwent bilateral knee replacement surgery.

As per reports, the actor’s brother is responding fine, and the Sivaji star is back in Mumbai and has resumed the shoot of Darbar.

Talking about Darbar, the actor in the film will be seen donning the role of a police officer.

Apart from the megastar, the Murgadoss directorial also stars Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in a major role along with Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah among others.

Darbar is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

Thalaiva was last seen on big screens early this year in filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial Petta.

The film had actress Trisha Krishnan opposite megastar in lead.

Apart from Rajnikanth and Trisha, the film also had Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Malvika Mohanan in major roles.

The film when released fared well at the box office and had received a good response from the audience.

