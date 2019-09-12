Coolie No.1: PM Narendra Modi Is All Praises For Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan & Team For Using Plastic Free Bottles

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have started shooting for one of the most anticipated films, Coolie No.1. The film is being directed by David Dhawan and it is an official remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s cult classic.

Recently, Varun had shared a picture from the sets wherein the whole team was seen holding plastic free bottles. He took to his Twitter and wrote, “Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia.”

Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

After posting this, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all praises for the entire team. He too took to his Twitter account and shared, “Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic.”

Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic. https://t.co/bPXFgHz2I4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2019

Varun later replied to the PM for his kinds words.

Even Producer Jackky Bhagnani thanked PM Modi for appreciating their efforts. He wrote, “Thank you PM @narendramodi sir. We are glad to have played a small part to the initiative started by you in saving the environment and bringing in change. #CoolieNo1 #SingleUsePlasticFree.”

Thank you PM @narendramodi sir. We are glad to have played a small part to the initiative started by you in saving the environment and bringing in change.#CoolieNo1 #SingleUsePlasticFree https://t.co/YNiapdbO5h — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) September 12, 2019

