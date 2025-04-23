The last couple of months have been hard and exhausting for both Justin and Hailey Bieber. From yet again resurging reports of their divorce to a lot of harassment from media and paparazzi plus narratives being formed on social media, the couple has been facing a lot of unnecessary heat off late.

To add to it, Justin’s recent behavior has sparked quite a frenzy online with people thinking he needs help. Recently, he was spotted smoking drugs next to his 15-year-old brother Jaxon as they attended the 2025 Coachella. A new report has revealed that Hailey is extremely sad about all the chaos.

Is Hailey Bieber Sad About Husband Justin Being Brutally Targeted By Media?

According to People, the model is not happy about how her husband is being treated online. It has gotten to a point where it is exhausting to see a new rumor and narrative being spread every single day. “Justin is having fun, vibing out and yes, he smokes weed like everyone else. But everything he does is being weaponized against him,” a source told the news portal.

They further continued, “It’s not like his son Jack is at these events. And his brother’s a teenager. The insider revealed that Justin’s dad came into town to bring Jaxon to Coachella after he saw how much fun Justin and Hailey had during the first weekend of the music festival. “Look on his socials, he had an amazing time,” the source pointed out the teenager’s experience.

“They’re just tired of people turning everything into something bad,” they stated. As for Hailey, they made it clear that despite the resurging and tired out rumors claiming a divorce is on the horizon, that is not the case. “Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him.” the insider said.

Calling the reports and narratives “completely untrue,” they made it clear that in fact, “she’s sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell.” While this source painted one picture of the couple, another source had other things to allege about them.

The second insider claimed, “She’s been in tears about his behavior lately. Things have gotten bad quickly. She’s genuinely scared something bad is going to happen to Justin.” They pointed out that she is very loyal to Justin and wants to raise their son Jack in a stable and healthy environment.

“She’s drawn a line around what she’s willing to tolerate. She means the world to Justin. They have quietly weathered more than most couples ever do,” they concluded about the storms Hailey and Justin have faced since the two got married in 2018. Their son Jack Blues was born in 2024.

