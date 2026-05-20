Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi led Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is picking up the desired momentum at the box office. The romantic comedy released on May 15, 2026, has recorded a bigger Tuesday than its opening day. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Crosses the 4 crore mark again, on the first Tuesday!

There’s intense rivalry at the ticket windows. But there’s good news: the clean comedy turned out to be among the leading choices for family audiences. According to the official update, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected 4.41 crore on day 5.

Mudassar Aziz’s directorial surpassed its opening day of 4.38 crore on the first discounted Tuesday. Starting tomorrow, it will also face competition from Drishyam 3, followed by Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil on May 22, 2026. It is to be seen how Ayushmann Khurrana starrer holds its fort amid the increased rivalry. The cumulative total in India currently stands at 28.91 crore net. Including GST, the gross sum has reached 34.11 crore.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 4.38 crore

Day 2: 6.67 crore

Day 3: 9.06 crore

Day 4: 3.67 crore

Day 5: 4.41 crore

Total: 28.91 crore

Now aims to beat Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is now chasing the domestic lifetime of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal, which collected 37.74 crore. It needs only 8.83 crore more in the kitty to emerge as Sara’s 6th highest-grossing film in career. Post that, it will compete against Metro In Dino (56.3 crore).

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 60 crore

India net: 28.91 crore

Budget recovery: 48%

India gross: 34.11 crore

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